January 12, 2024
Rousing Welcome for PM Modi As He Holds a Roadshow In Nashik
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his visit to Maharashtra on Friday with a vibrant roadshow in Nashik
Source: PM Official
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an overwhelming reception from hundreds of supporters
The atmosphere was charged with excitement as eager onlookers thronged the streets, hoping to catch a glimpse of the nation's leader
PM Modi's Maharashtra itinerary includes prayers at Nashik's Shree Kalaram Mandir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also performed darshan and puja at Shree Ram Kund.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekanand
The temple trustees honored PM Modi with a shawl, citation, memento, silver idol of Lord Ram, and photographs of the temple deities – Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman.
Sharing the experience PM Modi took to X and wrote, " A truly humbling and spiritual experience. I prayed for the peace and well-being of my fellow Indians"
