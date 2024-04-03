April 3, 2024

Sanjay Singh Released From Jail Today After 6 Months of Arrest

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been released from Tihar jail after six months behind bars in the Delhi Liquor policy case.

Source: ANI

He walked out of the prison on Wednesday evening, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Sanjay Singh was welcomed by a huge crowd of AAP supporters outside the jail.

Addressing the crowd from atop a vehicle, the AAP leader thundered, "Mera bharosa hai ki jail ke taale tootenge."

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money laundering angle in the Delhi liquor policy case.

