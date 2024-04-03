April 3, 2024
Sanjay Singh Released From Jail Today After 6 Months of Arrest
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been released from Tihar jail after six months behind bars in the Delhi Liquor policy case.
Source: ANI
He walked out of the prison on Wednesday evening, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.
Source: ANI
Sanjay Singh was welcomed by a huge crowd of AAP supporters outside the jail.
Source: ANI
Addressing the crowd from atop a vehicle, the AAP leader thundered, "Mera bharosa hai ki jail ke taale tootenge."
Source: ANI
Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money laundering angle in the Delhi liquor policy case.
Source: ANI