January 20, 2024

Stunning Night View of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. See Pics

Just two days ahead of the Pran Partishtha ceremony, mesmerising visuals from the Ram Temple have emerged.

Source: Republic

The temple premises have been illuminated with colorful lights as the country soaks in festive fervour.

Source: Republic

Adding to the beauty of the temple town, the temple has been decorated with garlands.

Source: Republic

Preparations are in full swing for the grand opening of the Ram Temple.

Source: Republic

Over 11,000 VVIPs are expected to attend the historic event in Ayodhya.

Source: Republic

