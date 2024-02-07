January 20, 2024
Stunning Night View of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. See Pics
Just two days ahead of the Pran Partishtha ceremony, mesmerising visuals from the Ram Temple have emerged.
Source: Republic
The temple premises have been illuminated with colorful lights as the country soaks in festive fervour.
Adding to the beauty of the temple town, the temple has been decorated with garlands.
Preparations are in full swing for the grand opening of the Ram Temple.
Over 11,000 VVIPs are expected to attend the historic event in Ayodhya.
