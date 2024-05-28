May 27, 2024

T20 World Cup: Top wicket-takers in tournament's history

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has the most wickets in T20 World Cup. (47)

Source: AP

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi has the second most wickets in T20 World Cup. (39)

Source: AP

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga has the third most wickets in T20 World Cup. (38)

Source: AP

Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal has the fourth most wickets in T20 World Cup. (36)

Source: AP

Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis has the second most wickets in T20 World Cup. (35)

Source: AP

View Next Slide