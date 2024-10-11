Digital Desk
Meet Noel Tata: The Heir to Tata Sons $165 Billion Legacy
The half-brother of Ratan Tata is taking over as Chairman of Tata Trusts. Here's a quick look at his life and career
Noel Tata has over 40 years of rich experience. He has been instrumental in driving the conglomerate's growth since he joined the Tata Group in the early 2000s.
Noel, the half-brother of the late Ratan Tata, emerged as a key figure within the Tata Group, having played significant roles in various Tata companies.
Noel Tata will chair the Tata Trusts, which own 65.3% of Tata Sons.
Noel Tata earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Sussex, and attended the International Executive Programme at INSEAD business school in France.
Noel Tata has three children Leah, Maya, and Neville.
Noel is married to Aloo Mistry, daughter of the late Pallonji Mistry, once the largest individual shareholder in Tata Sons.
His leadership and extensive experience make him a strong candidate to play a larger role
Noel Tata's impressive net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion (approximately Rs 12,455 crore), according to sources.
Tata Trust Appointed Noel Tata as new Chairman on Friday.
