February 28, 2024
Digital Desk
World Science Day: Kashmir Gets Its First Science Park in Baramulla
Coinciding with World Science Day, the inauguration of Kashmir's first Science Park in Baramulla symbolizes a global commitment to advancing scientific education.
This initiative promises to ignite curiosity, learning, and innovation among Kashmir's youth, reaffirming the importance of science in shaping the future of the world.
Every year on February 28, India observes National Science Day.
On this day in 1928, Indian physicist Sir CV Raman—recipient of several honors, including the Nobel Prize in Physics—discovered the Raman phenomenon.
