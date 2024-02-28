February 28, 2024Digital Desk

World Science Day: Kashmir Gets Its First Science Park in Baramulla

Coinciding with World Science Day, the inauguration of Kashmir's first Science Park in Baramulla symbolizes a global commitment to advancing scientific education.

Source: Republic

This initiative promises to ignite curiosity, learning, and innovation among Kashmir's youth, reaffirming the importance of science in shaping the future of the world.

Source: Republic

Every year on February 28, India observes National Science Day.

Source: Republic

On this day in 1928, Indian physicist Sir CV Raman—recipient of several honors, including the Nobel Prize in Physics—discovered the Raman phenomenon.

Source: Republic

View Next Slide