10 Beautiful Cut Flowers That Can Purify Indoor Air

Peace Lily blooms a beautiful white colour, it helps to filter out toxins from air.

Source: Pexel

Gerbera flower is known as a cheerful air purifier.

Source: Pexel

Chrysanthemum blooms colourful flowers, it filter air pollutants such as ammonia, benzene etc

Source: Pexels

Orchids are elegant and purifies poor air quality.

Source: Pexels

Amaryllis are good addition to your living room, it also aids in purifying air quality.

Source: Pexels

Tulips are a really charming flowers and they are also effective in reducing indoor air pollution.

Source: Pexels

Roses are romantic but did you know they are capable of purifying indoor air quality by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.

Source: Pexels

Jasmine flower releases fresh fragrance but also reduce poor indoor air quality.

Source: Pexels

Source: Pexels

Zinnia flower are vintage flowers, good for purifying indoor air.

Source: Pexels