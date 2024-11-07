Republic Lifestyle Desk
10 Beautiful Cut Flowers That Can Purify Indoor Air
Peace Lily blooms a beautiful white colour, it helps to filter out toxins from air.
Source: Pexel
Gerbera flower is known as a cheerful air purifier.
Source: Pexel
Chrysanthemum blooms colourful flowers, it filter air pollutants such as ammonia, benzene etc
Source: Pexels
Orchids are elegant and purifies poor air quality.
Source: Pexels
Amaryllis are good addition to your living room, it also aids in purifying air quality.
Source: Pexels
Tulips are a really charming flowers and they are also effective in reducing indoor air pollution.
Source: Pexels
Roses are romantic but did you know they are capable of purifying indoor air quality by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.
Source: Pexels
Jasmine flower releases fresh fragrance but also reduce poor indoor air quality.
Source: Pexels
Peace Lily blooms white colour flowers, they are well known as air purifier.
Source: Pexels
Zinnia flower are vintage flowers, good for purifying indoor air.
Source: Pexels