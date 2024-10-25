10 Elon Musk Quotes For Business Owners

“When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour.”
"If you’re trying to create a company, it’s like baking a cake. You have to have all the ingredients in the right proportion.”
“You shouldn’t do things differently just because they’re different. They need to be . . . better.”
“When Henry Ford made cheap, reliable cars people said, ‘Nah, what’s wrong with a horse?’ That was a huge bet he made, and it worked.”
"I’d rather be optimistic and wrong than pessimistic and right."
"One of the biggest mistakes people generally make, and I’m guilty of it too, is wishful thinking."
One of the really tough things is figuring out what questions to ask.
