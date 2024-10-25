Republic Lifestyle Desk

10 Elon Musk Quotes For Business Owners

“When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour.”

Source: Reuters

"If you’re trying to create a company, it’s like baking a cake. You have to have all the ingredients in the right proportion.”


 

Source: PTI

“You shouldn’t do things differently just because they’re different. They need to be . . . better.”

Source: AP News

“When Henry Ford made cheap, reliable cars people said, ‘Nah, what’s wrong with a horse?’ That was a huge bet he made, and it worked.”

Source: AP

"I’d rather be optimistic and wrong than pessimistic and right."

Source: Reuters illustration/John Emerson/Gonzalo Fuentes

"One of the biggest mistakes people generally make, and I’m guilty of it too, is wishful thinking."

Source: AP Photo/ John Raoux, File

"Life is too short for long-term grudges."

Source: AP

One of the really tough things is figuring out what questions to ask.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

“I think it is possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary.”

Source: Instagram

"Take risks now, and to do something bold. You won’t regret it."

Source: Pinterest