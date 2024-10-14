Republic Lifestyle Desk

10 Hanging Plants That Can Improve Air Quality

Heartleaf Philodendron is also known as Philodendron Hederaceum. This plant is low maintenance but is efficient at removing harmful chemicals from the air.

Source: Pexels

English Ivy or Hedera helix is a versatile plant that can absorb toxins such as mold and airborne fecal matter, thus improving air quality indoors.

Source: Pexels

Chlorophytum Comosum is commonly known as a Spider Plant. It is known for removing toxins from the air like formaldehyde and carbon monoxide.

Source: Pexels

The other name of Peace Lily is Spathiphyllum. Although very often it is used as a floor plant, smaller varieties of peace lilies can be hung. It aids in removing mold spores and harmful gases.

Source: Pexel

Hoya is also known as the Wax Plant. It helps purify the air by removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and improving indoor air quality.

Source: Pexels

Epipremnum Aureum is often regarded as Pothos. This plant can also filter out formaldehyde, benzene, and carbon monoxide, making it an effective air purifier.

Source: Pexels

The scientific name of String of Pearls is Senecio Rowleyanus. It is a variation of succulent that resembles pearls. Senecio Rowleyanus helps reduce airborne pollutants, thus, improving air quality.

Source: Pexels

Golden Pothos can effectively clean the air of formaldehyde, benzene, and toluene.

Source: Pexels

Tillandsia plant is from the succulent family. You can hang them or put them in a pot. This air plant needs less attention yet helps absorb carbon dioxide and toxins from the air.

Source: Pexels

Boston Fern or Sword Fern is a lush green plant that can improve air quality by removing pollutants like formaldehyde and xylene while adding humidity to the air.

Source: Pexels