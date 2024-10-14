10 Hanging Plants That Can Improve Air Quality

Heartleaf Philodendron is also known as Philodendron Hederaceum. This plant is low maintenance but is efficient at removing harmful chemicals from the air.
Chlorophytum Comosum is commonly known as a Spider Plant. It is known for removing toxins from the air like formaldehyde and carbon monoxide.
The other name of Peace Lily is Spathiphyllum. Although very often it is used as a floor plant, smaller varieties of peace lilies can be hung. It aids in removing mold spores and harmful gases.
Hoya is also known as the Wax Plant. It helps purify the air by removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and improving indoor air quality.
Epipremnum Aureum is often regarded as Pothos. This plant can also filter out formaldehyde, benzene, and carbon monoxide, making it an effective air purifier.
Golden Pothos can effectively clean the air of formaldehyde, benzene, and toluene.
Tillandsia plant is from the succulent family. You can hang them or put them in a pot. This air plant needs less attention yet helps absorb carbon dioxide and toxins from the air.
Boston Fern or Sword Fern is a lush green plant that can improve air quality by removing pollutants like formaldehyde and xylene while adding humidity to the air.
