10 Indoor Plants To Spruce Up Your Living Space

Fiddle leaf figs, also known as banjo figs, require bright, indirect light for six hours daily, adapt to low light but grow slower, requiring moderate soil moisture.
Peace lilies are a versatile and easy-care houseplant suitable for corners with part sun or dark spots, featuring glossy leaves and stately flowers.
Place a snake plant in the living room to create a welcoming atmosphere, absorb negative energy, and enhance the positive energy in the space.
Spider plant, Chlorophytum comosum, is a popular houseplant known for its easy growth, tolerance to neglect, and resemblance to spider-like plantlets on trailing stems.
Rubber plants, known for their beauty, cultural significance, and luck-bringing properties, are popular indoor gardeners and a great way to add greenery to homes and offices.
Monstera plants, particularly the Monstera deliciosa, are ideal indoors due to their hardy nature, requiring minimal care. They thrive in various interior temperatures and humidity levels.
The ZZ Plant is a low-maintenance indoor houseplant suitable for new or busy gardeners, offering low light tolerance, making it ideal for dark corners and thriving for long years.
Parlor palm, Chamaedorea elegans, is a beginner-friendly tropical plant that thrives in bright sunlight, well-drained soil, providing air purification and greenery.
Dracaena genus of tropical broadleaf evergreen shrubs and trees, commonly used as houseplants worldwide, have spear- or grass-shaped leaves, thickened stems, and thrive in bright, indirect light.
Swiss cheese plants are a low-maintenance houseplant that attracts attention. They require bright, indirect light, but avoid direct sunlight for optimal growth.
