10 Least Populated Cities Of India Based On Census 2011 For Peaceful Escape

Punjab's Kapurthala is known as the City of Palace.
Data: Kapurthala Punjab (Approximate 98.92 Thous) Population 98,916, Male 53,801; Female 45,115.
Source: Pexels
The Cherrapunji of Rajasthan because it receives the highest rainfall in Rajasthan
Data: Banswara, Rajasthan (Approximate 1.00 Lakh) Population 99,969, Male 51,000, Female 48,969.
Source: Pexels
Madhya Pradesh's Nagda town is known for its Viscose production.
Data: Nagda, Madhya Pradesh (Approximate 1.00 Lakh) Population 100,039, Male 51,373, Female 48,666.
Source: Pexels
Madhya Pradesh's Datia is an ancient town, also mentioned in the Mahabharata.
Data: Datia, Madhya Pradesh (Approximate 1.00 Lakh) Population 100,284, Male 52,772, Female 47,512.
Source: Pexels
Sikkim's Gangtok ranks top five of India's least populated cities as per Census 2011.
Data: Gangtok, Sikkim (Approximate 1.00 Lakh) Population 100,286, Male 52,459, Female 47,827.
Source: Pexels
It was known as the Roosevelt Town during World War II, as per legends.
Data: Kalyani, West Bengal (Approximate 1.01 Lakh) Population 100,575, Male 50,727, Female 49,848.
Source: Pexels
Data: Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh (Approximate 1.01 Lakh) Population 101,277, Male 53,552, Female 47,725.
Source: Pexels
Data: Chilakaluripet, Andhra Pradesh (Approximate 1.01 Lakh) Population 101,398, Male 50,207, Female 51,191.
Source: Pexels
West Bengal's Bhadreswar is located on the popular Hooghly River.
Data: Bhadreswar, West Bengal (Approximate 1.01 Lakh) Population 101,477, Male 53,330, Female 48,147.
Source: Pexels
Rajasthan's Sujangarh is famous for Havelis, temples and ancient forts.
Data: Sujangarh, Rajasthan (Approximate 1.02 Lakh) Population 101,523, Male 51,906, Female 49,617.
Source: Pexels