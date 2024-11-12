Republic Lifestyle Desk

10 Least Populated Cities Of India Based On Census 2011 For Peaceful Escape

Kapurthala, Punjab

Punjab's Kapurthala is known as the City of Palace.

Data: Kapurthala Punjab (Approximate 98.92 Thous) Population 98,916, Male 53,801; Female 45,115.

Source: Pexels

Banswara, Rajasthan

The Cherrapunji of Rajasthan because it receives the highest rainfall in Rajasthan

Data: Banswara, Rajasthan (Approximate 1.00 Lakh) Population 99,969, Male 51,000, Female 48,969.

Source: Pexels

Nagda, Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's Nagda town is known for its Viscose production.

Data: Nagda, Madhya Pradesh (Approximate 1.00 Lakh) Population 100,039, Male 51,373, Female 48,666.

Source: Pexels

Datia, Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's Datia is an ancient town, also mentioned in the Mahabharata. 

Data: Datia, Madhya Pradesh (Approximate 1.00 Lakh) Population 100,284, Male 52,772, Female 47,512.

Source: Pexels

Gangtok, Sikkim

Sikkim's Gangtok ranks top five of India's least populated cities as per Census 2011.

Data: Gangtok, Sikkim (Approximate 1.00 Lakh) Population 100,286, Male 52,459, Female 47,827.

Source: Pexels

Kalyani, West Bengal

It was known as the Roosevelt Town during World War II, as per legends. 

Data: Kalyani, West Bengal (Approximate 1.01 Lakh) Population 100,575, Male 50,727, Female 49,848.

Source: Pexels

Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh

Data: Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh (Approximate 1.01 Lakh) Population 101,277, Male 53,552, Female 47,725.

Source: Pexels

Chilakaluripet, Andhra Pradesh

Data: Chilakaluripet, Andhra Pradesh (Approximate 1.01 Lakh) Population 101,398, Male 50,207, Female 51,191.

Source: Pexels

Bhadreswar, West Bengal

West Bengal's Bhadreswar is located on the popular Hooghly River.

Data: Bhadreswar, West Bengal (Approximate 1.01 Lakh) Population 101,477, Male 53,330, Female 48,147.

Source: Pexels

Sujangarh, Rajasthan

Rajasthan's Sujangarh is famous for Havelis, temples and ancient forts. 

Data: Sujangarh, Rajasthan (Approximate 1.02 Lakh) Population 101,523, Male 51,906, Female 49,617.

Source: Pexels