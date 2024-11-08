10 Places To Visit In India This November 2024

Nagaland: Known as the ‘Land of Festivals’, The best time to visit is between Oct to Jan when the weather is moderate and pleasant. This year Nagaland will host the 25th Hornbill Festival.
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat: A very unique destination for all those who would love the idea of blending beach and dessert.
Ranthambore, Rajasthan: A home to ancient royal ruins and wildlife, Rajasthan's Ranthambore is popular for its Ranthambore National Park.
Orchha, Madhya Pradesh: This royal destination is known as the ‘Hidden' city for its bowl-like shape town surrounded by forest. It sits on Betwa River and boasts royal palaces, forts and cenotaphs.
Coonoor, Tamil Nadu: A quintessential hill station in TN, Coonoor is blessed with colonial-style architecture, waterfalls, gardens, lakes, viewpoints, and tea estates.
Ooty, Tamil Nadu: Another beautiful destination in TN, Ooty is also a hill station with a bounty of blessings of pristine nature, lakes, waterfalls etc.
Jammu and Kashmir: J&K doesn't need any introduction, it is a go-to place for all travel enthusiasts with Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Srinagar being the most visited places.
Banaras, Uttar Pradesh: If you're considering to embark on spiritual tourism, Banaras awaits you.
Amritsar, Punjab: This city is fondly remembered as Ambarsar, it is home to the popular Sikh shrine Golden Temple.
Nashik, Maharashtra: This city is known by many names such as ‘Wine Capital of India’, ‘Land of the Brave’ and ‘Gulshanabad’.
