10 Popular Baby Boy Names That Stand For Hope And Strength

Harman: This name derives from the German word Hermann, which means Army Man or Soldier. The variations of the name Harmann are Hartman, Hardman, Hermann, and  Hermande.  

Bodhi: This Sanskrit and Pāli word that means Awakening or Enlightenment. The name Bodhi is rooted in Buddhism which is synonymous with the idea of nirvana, the final goal of Buddhism.

Deepak: This name derives from Sanskrit. It means Light, Lamp or Illumination.

Kazuki: In Japanese, Kazuki means Hope Of Peace. If you're looking for a baby boy name out of the box Kazuki is everything you're looking for.

Ra: It is an Egyptian word which simply means Sun. It refers to the Egyptian Sun God. Ra is a short and cute name for your New Hope. 

Raiden: From Japanese, the Raiden baby boy's name means God Of Thunder and Lightning.

Surya: Here's an option for those looking for an Indian baby boy name that refers to the sun. Surya in Hindi means Sun. 

Kwan: In Korean Kwan is translated to Strong.

Uzi: A name that sounds like cuddling? A baby boy's name, Uzi which means Strength and Power in Hebrew could be an option you might want to consider.

Valens: Looking for a name that refers to a word Strong and Vigorous? In Latin, a baby boy's name, Valens means Vigorous, Strong and Power. 

