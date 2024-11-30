10 Popular Baby Boy Names That Stand For Hope And Strength

Harman: This name derives from the German word Hermann, which means Army Man or Soldier. The variations of the name Harmann are Hartman, Hardman, Hermann, and Hermande.
Source: Pexels
Bodhi: This Sanskrit and Pāli word that means Awakening or Enlightenment. The name Bodhi is rooted in Buddhism which is synonymous with the idea of nirvana, the final goal of Buddhism.
Source: Pexels
Deepak: This name derives from Sanskrit. It means Light, Lamp or Illumination.
Source: Pexels
Kazuki: In Japanese, Kazuki means Hope Of Peace. If you're looking for a baby boy name out of the box Kazuki is everything you're looking for.
Source: Pexels
Ra: It is an Egyptian word which simply means Sun. It refers to the Egyptian Sun God. Ra is a short and cute name for your New Hope.
Source: Pexels
Raiden: From Japanese, the Raiden baby boy's name means God Of Thunder and Lightning.
Source: Pexels
Surya: Here's an option for those looking for an Indian baby boy name that refers to the sun. Surya in Hindi means Sun.
Source: Pexels
Kwan: In Korean Kwan is translated to Strong.
Source: Pexels
Uzi: A name that sounds like cuddling? A baby boy's name, Uzi which means Strength and Power in Hebrew could be an option you might want to consider.
Source: Pexels
Valens: Looking for a name that refers to a word Strong and Vigorous? In Latin, a baby boy's name, Valens means Vigorous, Strong and Power.
Source: Pexels