10 Reasons For Massive Hair Loss

Hair loss can be hereditary which you can inherit from your family lineage.

A fungal infection could also lead to hair loss.

Hot iron treatment and hair colours have a high chance of damaging your hair leading to hair fall.

Sometimes even your hairstyles such as tight ponytails and buns could cause hair fall.

People lose hair during hormonal changes too such as during pregnancy, menopause and childbirth.

If you're under chemotherapy you might notice drastic hair fall problems. 

People who are suffering from Thyroid disease also experience massive hair fall.

Not getting enough iron and protein can also lead to unpredicted hair loss.

Nervous habits of pulling hair are also one reason a lot of people lose hair. 

High fever can lead to hair shedding, caused by the medications and treatments.

