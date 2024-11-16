As per Medical News Today, these are the top 10 signs of high-functioning anxiety: Overachieving - setting unrealistic goals is a sign of high-functioning anxiety.
Anxiety before events.
A desire to keep yourself busy all the time.
A habit of overthinking and overanalyzing situations is another sign of high-functioning anxiety.
A need for perfectionism.
Feeling irritated easily and experiencing frustration frequently is also a sign of high-functioning anxiety.
Fear of judgement - what will people or society think?
Unable to follow a healthy sleeping pattern.
Inability to relax.
Change in appetite and digestive issues.
