Republic Lifestyle Desk

10 Signs Of High-Functioning Anxiety

As per Medical News Today, these are the top 10 signs of high-functioning anxiety: Overachieving - setting unrealistic goals is a sign of high-functioning anxiety.

Anxiety before events.

A desire to keep yourself busy all the time.

A habit of overthinking and overanalyzing situations is another sign of high-functioning anxiety.

A need for perfectionism.

Feeling irritated easily and experiencing frustration frequently is also a sign of high-functioning anxiety.

Fear of judgement - what will people or society think?

Unable to follow a healthy sleeping pattern.

Inability to relax.

Change in appetite and digestive issues.

