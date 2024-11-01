10 Stunning Places To Experience Snow In India This Winter

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is one of the sought-after destinations in North East India to experience snow.
Source: Pexels
Enhance your skiing skills in breathtaking, Uttarakhand's Auli, a top skiing destination.
Source: Pexels
Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir is one popular destination in India to see snow. The place is called by a nickname Meadow of Gold.
Source: Pexels
Hop into your car and travel to Himachal Pradesh's Manali, for all winter adventurous activities.
Source: Pexels
Gulmarg is another scenic place in Jammu and Kashmir that offers the best skiing experiences to visitors with its wel-known ski resort.
Source: Pexels
Wake up in a Victorian-style house and take a deep breath of fresh air while admiring the snowcapped mountains in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
Source: Pexels
Embark on a spirtual journey during winter season to Himachal Pradesh's Spitti Valley, an offbeat destination in India.
Source: Pexels
Step into a dreamlike experience with the frozen lakes and majestic, snow-laden mountains of Leh-Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir.
Source: Pexels
Apple orchards blanketed in snow? Yes! Head to Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh and make the most of it this winter season.
Source: Pexels
Solang Valley in Himachal Pradesh awaits you for all snow sports, don't miss out!
Source: Pexels