10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Eating Amla (Indian Gooseberry) In An Empty Stomach

Boost immune system: Amla also known as Indian Gooseberry is packed with Vitamin C hence it strengthens our immune system.

Improves skin health: It improves skin health because the antioxidants and Vitamin C in amla produce collagen.

Good hair growth: Amla is an age-old medicine for hair health. It is well known for good hair growth.

Good digestion: It improves the digestive system and also prevents constipation.

Reduces LDL cholesterol: Amla is good for heart health as it reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol.

Good for weight loss: It is popular among those who aim to lose weight because Amla boosts metabolism.

Improves vision: According to reports. Amla helps in improving vision because of its carotene content.

Balances blood sugar level: Amla can regulate blood sugar levels.

Reduces inflammation: It contains anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce inflammation in the body.

Detox drink: Drinking Amla can detoxify your body by flushing out toxins from your body.

