10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Eating Amla (Indian Gooseberry) In An Empty Stomach

Boost immune system: Amla also known as Indian Gooseberry is packed with Vitamin C hence it strengthens our immune system.
Improves skin health: It improves skin health because the antioxidants and Vitamin C in amla produce collagen.
Good hair growth: Amla is an age-old medicine for hair health. It is well known for good hair growth.
Good digestion: It improves the digestive system and also prevents constipation.
Reduces LDL cholesterol: Amla is good for heart health as it reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol.
Good for weight loss: It is popular among those who aim to lose weight because Amla boosts metabolism.
Improves vision: According to reports. Amla helps in improving vision because of its carotene content.
Balances blood sugar level: Amla can regulate blood sugar levels.
Reduces inflammation: It contains anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce inflammation in the body.
Detox drink: Drinking Amla can detoxify your body by flushing out toxins from your body.
