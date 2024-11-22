10 Tips That Every New Cat Parents Should Know

Tip 1: Talk with your family/roommate/flatmate if they're on board to adopt a cat. Taking care of a cat comes with responsibility for which you'd need a helping hand.
Source: Pexels
Tip 2: Ensure your space is cat-proven to protect them from choking hazards or short circuits.
Source: Pexels
Tip 3: Keep your house toxin-free because cats are mischievous and often go around every nook and corner to find that perfect spot.
Source: Pexels
Tip 4: If you already have pets at home, make sure to familiarize them by letting them sniff with things the new cat has previously interacted with.
Source: Pexels
Tip 5: Get the basic accessories such as food and water dish, cat litter and litter box to meet their most basic needs.
Source: Pexels
Tip 6: Stock up on food in advance.
Source: Pexels
Tip 7: Gift your new cat a cute collar tag for style and identity.
Source: Pexels
Tip 8: Keep your new cat entertained by interacting with them by their toys.
Source: Pexels
Tip 9: Train your new cat on the most basic things such as house rules.
Source: Pexels
Tip 10: A wellness check is essential for every new cat to keep them safe from unexpected illnesses.
Source: Pexels