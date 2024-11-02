10 Uplifting Quotes To Kickstart Your Day With Positivity

“Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.” — Abraham Lincoln
“Light tomorrow with today.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning
“If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.” — Dalai Lama
“If you are working on something exciting that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you.” — Steve Jobs
“The best revenge is massive success.” — Frank Sinatra
“Those who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those doing it.” — Chinese Proverb
“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, therefore, is not an act. But a habit.” — Aristotle
“Failure defeats losers, but it inspires winners.” — Robert Kiyosaki
“If you get tired, learn to rest, not to quit.” — Banksy
“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” — Nelson Mandela
