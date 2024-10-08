Republic Lifestyle Desk

10 Ways To Achieve 10,000 Steps Everyday

Try to stay active while doing household chores like cleaning, laundry, or gardening.

Source: Pexels

Waking up early and taking a brisk walk for 10 to 20 minutes can add valuable steps to your day, benefiting your overall health.

Source: Pexels

If your office, gym, or school is nearby, consider walking instead of taking a cab or public transport. This can increase your daily steps while improving your fitness.

Source: Pexels

If you spend a lot of time in the office, consider hosting walking meetings instead of sitting in a traditional meeting room. This can make meetings more engaging and beneficial for your health.

Source: Pexels

Be intentional about your daily movement. Opt for stairs instead of elevators whenever possible.

Source: Pexels

Use your lunch break as an opportunity to walk to the cafeteria or around your workplace.

Source: Pexels

Instead of sitting while talking on the phone, take a walk while chatting with a friend.

Source: Pexels

If you’re watching TV and want to avoid being sedentary, you can walk in place or use a treadmill. However, it’s not recommended to run while watching TV.

Source: Pexels

Don’t forget to take a 5-10 minute walk after meals, which can provide significant health benefits.

Source: Pexels

If you drive, park further away from your destination to give yourself a reason to walk, even if it’s just for five minutes or less.

Source: Pexels