10 Ways To Achieve 10,000 Steps Everyday

Try to stay active while doing household chores like cleaning, laundry, or gardening.
Waking up early and taking a brisk walk for 10 to 20 minutes can add valuable steps to your day, benefiting your overall health.
If your office, gym, or school is nearby, consider walking instead of taking a cab or public transport. This can increase your daily steps while improving your fitness.
If you spend a lot of time in the office, consider hosting walking meetings instead of sitting in a traditional meeting room. This can make meetings more engaging and beneficial for your health.
Be intentional about your daily movement. Opt for stairs instead of elevators whenever possible.
Use your lunch break as an opportunity to walk to the cafeteria or around your workplace.
Instead of sitting while talking on the phone, take a walk while chatting with a friend.
If you’re watching TV and want to avoid being sedentary, you can walk in place or use a treadmill. However, it’s not recommended to run while watching TV.
Don’t forget to take a 5-10 minute walk after meals, which can provide significant health benefits.
If you drive, park further away from your destination to give yourself a reason to walk, even if it’s just for five minutes or less.
