10 Ways To Protect Your Dog From Fleas And Ticks

The best way to prevent your dog from fleas and ticks is to manage them with veterinary-approved flea and tick products such as shampoo, sprays etc.

Regularly inspect your dog for any fleas and tick suspicion.

Ensure that your pets bathe regularly because that is the best way to prevent them from fleas and ticks.

Know how to remove fleas and ticks correctly.

Wash your pets' bedding and kennels regularly.

Make your dog wear a tick collar to ward off fleas and ticks away from it, especially if you're going into the woods.

Fleas and ticks love grassy areas so they crawl through lawns, Therefore, ensure you mow your lawn whenever necessary.

Use a fogger, if your house is infested with extensive fleas and ticks.

Although you may adore wild animals such as rabbits, squirrels etc, they may carry ticks with them. Therefore, keep wild animals away from entering your yard.

Ensure to keep your yard clean because thats where your pets might come into contact with fleas and ticks easily.

