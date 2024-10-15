Republic Lifestyle Desk

10 Ways To Save Money On Everyday Purchases

Budgeting is the first step to save cash. It lets you know where you're spending more, allowing you to be cautious.

Prepare your lunch beforehand to save cash instead of ordering food online or dining out.

Dlay purchases to plan your spendings.

Purchasing quality products during discounts or sales could prevent you from burning a hole in your pocket.

Unleash your hidden talent by getting engaged in DIY activities rather than purchasing ready-made items.

Cancel subscriptions that are not adding value.

Shop with debit or credit cards that give cash-backs.

Join loyal programs to get rewards.

Late fees can be costly, hence, set up automatic bill payments.

Create a bank account that provides a high yielding interest rate.

