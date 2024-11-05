Republic Lifestyle Desk

10 Winter Vegetables That Will Boost Your Health All Season Long

Interestingly, Red Cabbage has the potential to reduce the risk of heart disease, as per Healthline.

Kale contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can reduce the risk of certain cancers like lung and esophageal cancer.

Rutabagas are similar to turnips, all parts of Rutabagas can be eaten. This vegetable is good for controlling blood pressure.

Radish acts as an antioxidant in the body which helps inflammation keep in check.

Parsnips are very similar to carrots, they are high in fibre making them suitable for digestive health. 

Carrots are high in Vitamin A and antioxidants, Healthline confirms that Carrots have the potential to fight against certain diseases like prostate and breast cancer.

Collard Greens are bitter in taste. Due to its high content of Vitamin K Collard Greens are good for bone health, as per Healthline.

Brussels sprouts contain high alpha-lipoic acid, which may be beneficial for those suffering from diabetes.

 

Swiss Chard is low in calories but high in nutrients. This leafy vegetable is a good source of vitamin C, magnesium and manganese. 

Parsley is packed with Vitamin C and Vitamin K, according to Healthline just one ounce of Parsley can fulfil your daily intake of Vitamin K and half your intake of Vitamin C.

