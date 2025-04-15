12 Expert-Recommended Foods Packed With Nutrients For Postpartum Healing
Postpartum healing
After giving birth, the first six weeks are known as the postpartum period. During this time, intensive care is required for both the mother and the newborn.
Source: Pexels
Katie Braswell, a holistic nutritionist, shares 12 nutrient-rich foods on her Instagram page to help you bounce back with ease.
Source: Pexels
1-6
Egg
Yogurt
Avocados
Fish oil
Stew
Oysters
Source: Pexels
7-12
Bone Broth
Oranges
Steak
Dark chocolate
Salmon
Beef Liver
Source: Pexels
"These nutrients and foods are especially important in postpartum. It’s important to ensure that you’re consuming these vitamins and minerals in food form first and then stack in supplements as needed," states Braswell.