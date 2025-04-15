Apr 15, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

12 Expert-Recommended Foods Packed With Nutrients For Postpartum Healing

Postpartum healing

After giving birth, the first six weeks are known as the postpartum period. During this time, intensive care is required for both the mother and the newborn.

Katie Braswell, a holistic nutritionist, shares 12 nutrient-rich foods on her Instagram page to help you bounce back with ease.

1-6

  • Egg
  • Yogurt
  • Avocados
  • Fish oil
  • Stew
  • Oysters

7-12

  • Bone Broth
  • Oranges
  • Steak
  • Dark chocolate
  • Salmon
  • Beef Liver

"These nutrients and foods are especially important in postpartum. It’s important to ensure that you’re consuming these vitamins and minerals in food form first and then stack in supplements as needed," states Braswell.

