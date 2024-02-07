January 20, 2024

12th Fail Actress Medha Shankar’s Pastel Looks Are A Bridesmaid’s Dream

Medha Shankar has risen to fame after her successful stint in the sleeper hit 12th fail along with Vikrant Massey.

Source: Instagram

Medha wore a pastel-hued lehenga that can be the perfect mood board for bridesmaids.

Source: Instagram

The golden and white lehenga has a feminine V-neck and a three-quarter blouse.

Source: Instagram

The actress opted for a sheer white, thin-bordered dupatta to give a soft look.

Source: Instagram

Medha finished the look with subtle makeup, chandbali earrings, a sleek bun, and a small bindi.

Source: Instagram

