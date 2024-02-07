January 20, 2024
12th Fail Actress Medha Shankar’s Pastel Looks Are A Bridesmaid’s Dream
Medha Shankar has risen to fame after her successful stint in the sleeper hit 12th fail along with Vikrant Massey.
Source: Instagram
Medha wore a pastel-hued lehenga that can be the perfect mood board for bridesmaids.
Source: Instagram
The golden and white lehenga has a feminine V-neck and a three-quarter blouse.
Source: Instagram
The actress opted for a sheer white, thin-bordered dupatta to give a soft look.
Source: Instagram
Medha finished the look with subtle makeup, chandbali earrings, a sleek bun, and a small bindi.
Source: Instagram