13 Ingredients To Quickly Throw Together South-Indian Style Lemon Rice

South Indian lemon rice is rich in vitamins and minerals. It enhances immunity, corrects iron imbalance, improves digestion, manages weight, and maintains hydration.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Rinse rice, and transfer to a pressure cooker with 1 & 1/2 cups water for 2 to 3 whistles. You can also cook in your Instant Pot, high pressure for 5 minutes with natural pressure release.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Meanwhile, soak urad dal and chana dal in water for 10 to 15 minutes as the rice cooks. Then drain the water from the dals and set aside.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Once the rice is cooked, fluff it with a fork transfer it to a large bowl, and let it cool down. Then add the salt and the lemon juice and mix well until combined and set aside.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Heat 1 tsp oil in a small pan, add peanuts and cook until they turn light golden brown. Remove and drain on a paper towel.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
To the same pan, add mustard seeds until they pop, then dal. Sauté to light golden brown. Add curry leaves and chili, sauté briefly. Add turmeric, hing, and mix. Remove from heat.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Transfer the tempering to rice, adding roasted peanuts. Mix well with seasoning. Adjust salt and lemon juice to taste. Serve with Indian pickle (achaar).
(Recipe credit: cookwithmanali.com)
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels