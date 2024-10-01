Republic Lifestyle Desk
5 Benefits Of Okra Water
Okra water gained a momentum this year with viral videos flooding the Internet. Okra is itself offers numerous health benefits when you consumed moderately.
Source: Pexels
What Is Okra Water? Okra water is made by soaking okra in water overnight. Let’s discover the five incredible benefits of okra water.
Source: Pexels
1. Okra water is beneficial for weight loss as it contains dietary fiber, fat-binding proteins, and compounds that contribute to satiety, reducing overall calorie intake
Source: Pexels
2. The gel-like liquid released when you soak okra in water helps improve digestion.
Source: Pexels
3. Okra is rich in Vitamins A and C, leading some experts to believe that drinking okra water can help reduce skin inflammation and fight infections.
Source: Pexels
4. Although research is limited okra water is believed to maintain blood sugar levels.
Source: Pixabay
5. Quenching your thirst with okra water can aid in flushing out toxin from your body through sweats, kidney and lymphatic system.
Source: Pixabay