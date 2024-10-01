Republic Lifestyle Desk

5 Benefits Of Okra Water

Okra water gained a momentum this year with viral videos flooding the Internet. Okra is itself offers numerous health benefits when you consumed moderately.

What Is Okra Water? Okra water is made by soaking okra in water overnight. Let’s discover the five incredible benefits of okra water.

1. Okra water is beneficial for weight loss as it contains dietary fiber, fat-binding proteins, and compounds that contribute to satiety, reducing overall calorie intake

2. The gel-like liquid released when you soak okra in water helps improve digestion.

3. Okra is rich in Vitamins A and C, leading some experts to believe that drinking okra water can help reduce skin inflammation and fight infections.

4. Although research is limited okra water is believed to maintain blood sugar levels.

5. Quenching your thirst with okra water can aid in flushing out toxin from your body through sweats, kidney and lymphatic system.

