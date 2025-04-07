5 Craziest Theme Parks Around The World You Need To Visit This Summer
Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, UAE
The Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) is dedicated to the brand Ferrari. It features many high-speed attractions such as Formula Rossa.
Europa-Park, Germany
Germany's Europa-Park is located in Rust, the theme park is well-known for its European-themed land featuring a high-speed roller coaster in the Europe.
Six Flags Magic Mountain, California, USA
If you haven’t been to Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, USA, it’s time to reconsider your definition of thrilling. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure at this iconic theme park, home to some of the wildest roller coasters on the planet.
Universal's Islands of Adventure, Florida, USA
An epic destination for a summer vacation, Universal's Islands of Adventure, located in Orlando, Florida, USA, is famous for attractions like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Hulk Coaster, and the Jurassic Park River Adventure.
Alton Towers Resort, England
Want to go crazy on a roller coaster? Alton Towers Resort in England boasts one of the iconic and terrifying roller coasters in the world, perfect for adrenaline junkets.