5 Haircare Tips To Protect Your Tresses From Monsoon Humidity
Sulphate-free shampoo
Humidity can leave your scalp feeling greasy while making your hair look frizzy. Washing your hair with a gentle sulphate-free shampoo helps cleanse away excess oil without stripping away natural moisture. This keeps your hair balanced and less prone to frizz.
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Choose protective hairstyles
Loose braids, buns, ponytails or twists can help minimise frizz and reduce exposure to humid air. These styles not only keep your hair neat but also prevent unnecessary breakage caused by constant brushing and handling.
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Don't skip conditioner
A good conditioner acts as a protective barrier against moisture in the air. Apply it mainly to the mid-lengths and ends of your hair to lock in hydration, reduce tangles and keep strands smooth throughout the day.
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Apply serum
One of the easiest ways to control humidity-induced frizz is by using a lightweight hair serum. Apply a small amount to damp or dry hair to smooth flyaways, add shine and create a protective layer that helps block excess moisture from the environment.
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Avoid excessive heat styling
Frequent use of straighteners, curling irons and blow dryers can weaken hair and make it even more vulnerable to humidity. Whenever possible, let your hair air dry or use heat styling tools on a lower temperature while applying a heat protectant beforehand.