5 Indoor Summer Plants You’ll Want ASAP For Natural Cooling
Chinese Evergreen
If you use air conditioning at home, the Chinese Evergreen is one of the best summer plants for maintaining indoor humidity levels. It also enhances the look of your living room or bedroom while quietly doing its job.
Spider Plant
New to plant care? Add a spider plant to your collection without second-guessing yourself. This low-maintenance plant thrives on its own and helps remove toxins from your indoor environment.
Snake Plant
Snake plants are not only pleasing to the eye with their colourful stripes and structured shape, but they’re also one of the most popular plants for summer to keep the house cool.
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is a versatile plant that thrives indoors and outdoors, adapting well to different temperatures. It also acts as a natural air purifier, helping to remove indoor toxins.
Areca Palm
Areca palm is one of the most popular summer plants found in many homes across India. It not only acts as a natural cooling plant but also adds elegance to your space.