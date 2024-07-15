Republic Lifestyle Desk
5-Minute Skincare Routine For Glowing Skin
Use waterproof foundation, mascara, eyeliner, and lipstick to prevent smudging and running.
Source: Freepik
Opt for lightweight, oil-free products that won't clog pores or accentuate frizz.
Source: Freepik
Set your makeup with a setting powder to ensure it lasts longer and reduces oiliness.
Source: Freepik
Apply a moisturizer or primer with SPF to protect your skin from the rain and sun.
Source: Freepik
Use a smudge-proof eyeshadow or a cream eyeshadow that won't budge in the rain.
Source: Be Beautiful
Gently blot your face with a tissue or oil-absorbing sheet to remove excess moisture, rather than wiping your face which can smudge makeup.
Source: Freepik
Opt for a simple, natural look that won't require frequent touch-ups, and focus on enhancing your features rather than making a bold statement.
Source: Freepik