5-Minute Skincare Routine For Glowing Skin

Use waterproof foundation, mascara, eyeliner, and lipstick to prevent smudging and running.

Opt for lightweight, oil-free products that won't clog pores or accentuate frizz.

Set your makeup with a setting powder to ensure it lasts longer and reduces oiliness.

Apply a moisturizer or primer with SPF to protect your skin from the rain and sun.

Use a smudge-proof eyeshadow or a cream eyeshadow that won't budge in the rain.

Gently blot your face with a tissue or oil-absorbing sheet to remove excess moisture, rather than wiping your face which can smudge makeup.

Opt for a simple, natural look that won't require frequent touch-ups, and focus on enhancing your features rather than making a bold statement.

