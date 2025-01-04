6 Cool Tricks To Read Faster And Smarter In This Competitive World

Trick 1: Scan for a chunk of words such as "all of a sudden" or “at the end of the day”, this tip will reduce your time of reading one word at a time.
Trick 2: Skimming context such as list, graphs, indexes etc. can help you to summarize one whole page in few seconds.
Trick 3: Hand pacing while reading can guide you through the text while maintaining a steady level of apprehension.
Trick 4: Stop subvocalizing words in your head to reduce the time of your reading speed.
Trick 5: Use apps or other reading tools to train your eyes and track progress. Some applications also offers advance reading tips and tricks you may want to try.
Trick 6: Lastly, practice is the key to perfection. Hence, cultivate daily habit of reading by incorporating aforementioned tricks to read faster and smarter in this competitive world.
Fun Fact: Did you know that Howard Berg is considered as the “World's Fastest Reader” as per the Guinness World Record Book.
