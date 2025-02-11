6 Easy Steps To Make Your Quinoa Extra Fluffy + Delicious Recipe Inside

Ingredients:
Steps to make extra fluffy quinoa:
Place 1 cup uncooked quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer. Rinse thoroughly under cool, running water. Rub and swish the quinoa with your hand while rinsing. Drain.
Heat 1 tsp olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the drained quinoa and cook, stirring constantly, to let the water evaporate, toast the quinoa for about 2 minutes.
Stir in 1 3/4 cups water or low-sodium broth and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Bring to a rolling boil.
Turn the heat down to the lowest setting. Cover and cook for 15 minutes.
Remove the pot from heat and let stand for 5 more minutes, covered. Don't peek.
Lastly, uncover and check if you could notice tiny spirals (the germ) separating from and curling around the quinoa seeds. Fluff the quinoa gently with a fork and serve.
