6 Easy Steps To Make Your Quinoa Extra Fluffy + Delicious Recipe Inside

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa (any variety — white or golden, red, or black)
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 3/4 cups water or low-sodium broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Steps to make extra fluffy quinoa: 

Place 1 cup uncooked quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer. Rinse thoroughly under cool, running water. Rub and swish the quinoa with your hand while rinsing. Drain.

Heat 1 tsp olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the drained quinoa and cook, stirring constantly, to let the water evaporate, toast the quinoa for about 2 minutes.

Stir in 1 3/4 cups water or low-sodium broth and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Bring to a rolling boil.

Turn the heat down to the lowest setting. Cover and cook for 15 minutes.

Remove the pot from heat and let stand for 5 more minutes, covered. Don't peek.

Lastly, uncover and check if you could notice tiny spirals (the germ) separating from and curling around the quinoa seeds. Fluff the quinoa gently with a fork and serve.

