6 Ethnic Looks Inspired By Rasha Thadani For Upcoming Lohri Celebrations

Have you been inspired by vintage charm? Opt for a rusty colour of ethnic wear to add that old-classy magical sprinkle.

Source: Instagram

Lohri is a celebration of the harvest and theirs no better way to amp up the spirit of the festival than by styling a vibrant yellow kurta palazzo outfit just like Rasha Thadani.

Source: Instagram

This Lohri, nail a vibrant orange kurta pajama set with a touch of floral embroidery.

Source: Instagram

Add cheers to Lohri celebrations by donning a sleeveless pink kurta set that features stunningly light embroidery just like Rasha Thadani's.

Source: Instagram

Wanna look basic yet elegant? A white kurta set just like Rasha Thadani's style can make you look effortlessly stylish.

Source: Instagram

How can we forget pastel colours, lehenga choli in a pastel shade can help you look stylish and easy to run around during busy festive celebrations.

Source: Instagram

Rasha Thadani's floral kurta and sharara set are perfect for festive celebrations like Lohri.

Source: Instagram

