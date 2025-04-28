Apr 28, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

6 PCOS Supplements To Help You Regain Control Of Your Life | Expert Tips

Vitamin D

Registered dietician Cory Ruth recommends Vitamin D if you're suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Vitamin D helps to regulate periods, improve mood swings, prevent hair loss and keep your immunity in check.

Source: Rep Pic/Pexels

Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine supplement keeps stress and anxiety at bay, improves sleep quality, and promotes relaxation.

Source: Rep Pic/Pexels

Inositol

The third supplement Ruth suggests is Inositol to control cravings, regulate periods, boost energy and improve egg quality.

Source: Rep Pic/Pexels

Zinc

Zinc supplement controls excessive facial hair growth, acne, hair loss, weight gain and irregular periods. 

Source: Rep Pic/Pexels

Magnesium

Adding a magnesium supplement into your diet can control mood swing, promote good sleep, improve digestion and keep period pain at bay.

Source: Rep Pic/Pexels

Vitamin C

Lastly, Ruth recommends, Vitamin C for PMS, boost immunity, skin health and regulate period.

Source: Rep Pic/Pexels