6 PCOS Supplements To Help You Regain Control Of Your Life | Expert Tips
Vitamin D
Registered dietician Cory Ruth recommends Vitamin D if you're suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Vitamin D helps to regulate periods, improve mood swings, prevent hair loss and keep your immunity in check.
Phosphatidylserine
Phosphatidylserine supplement keeps stress and anxiety at bay, improves sleep quality, and promotes relaxation.
Inositol
The third supplement Ruth suggests is Inositol to control cravings, regulate periods, boost energy and improve egg quality.
Zinc
Zinc supplement controls excessive facial hair growth, acne, hair loss, weight gain and irregular periods.
Magnesium
Adding a magnesium supplement into your diet can control mood swing, promote good sleep, improve digestion and keep period pain at bay.
Vitamin C
Lastly, Ruth recommends, Vitamin C for PMS, boost immunity, skin health and regulate period.