6 Simple And Delicious Ways To Make Garlic Bread At Home

Ingredients:
Direction:
Step 1: Prep: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Soften the butter in the microwave in short increments.
Step 2: Garlic: Grate the garlic directly into the butter.
Step 3: Parm and Parsley: Add the garlic powder, Parmesan, and parsley; stir to combine. If it’s too runny, just pop it in the fridge for a minute.
Step 4: Spread the Butter: Cut the bread in half and spread with a thick layer of the butter mixture
Step 5: Bake: Bake for 9-10 minutes in the middle of the oven. Add an extra 1-2 minutes if you want for more browning.
Step 6: Serve! Remove from the oven, cut into slices, and serve. Life is good.
(Recipe credit: pinchofyum.com)
