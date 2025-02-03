Republic Lifestyle Desk

6 Simple And Delicious Ways To Make Garlic Bread At Home

Ingredients:

  • Half a loaf of French bread or a full loaf of Italian bread
  • 1 stick (1/2 cup) salted butter, cut into chunks
  • 1 garlic
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 tsp minced parsley

Source: Pexels

Direction:

Step 1: Prep: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Soften the butter in the microwave in short increments. 

Source: Pexels

Step 2: Garlic: Grate the garlic directly into the butter.

Source: Pexels

Step 3: Parm and Parsley: Add the garlic powder, Parmesan, and parsley; stir to combine. If it’s too runny, just pop it in the fridge for a minute.

Source: Pexels

Step 4: Spread the Butter: Cut the bread in half and spread with a thick layer of the butter mixture

Source: Pexels

Step 5: Bake: Bake for 9-10 minutes in the middle of the oven. Add an extra 1-2 minutes if you want for more browning.

Source: Pexels

Step 6: Serve! Remove from the oven, cut into slices, and serve. Life is good.

(Recipe credit: pinchofyum.com)

Source: Pexels

 Next Story