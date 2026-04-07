7 Bird Sanctuaries That Should Be On The Bucket List Of All Wildlife Lovers
Keoladeo National Park
a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this place is known for its rich avian diversity. This sanctuary attracts migratory birds from as far as Siberia during winter.
Source: UNESCO
Thattekad Bird Sanctuary
Also referred to as the “Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary,” it is a haven for endemic species. Dense forests and expert-guided tours make it a rewarding destination for serious birdwatchers
Source: X
Sultanpur
Sultanpur National Park is a convenient getaway, especially for Delhi-NCR residents. Despite its smaller size, the park hosts over 250 species of birds.
Source: Haryana Tourism
Chilika Lake Bird Sanctuary
Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon transforms into a bird haven during winter. Flamingos, herons, and sandpipers flock here in large numbers, creating a spectacular sight.
Source: Odhisa
Nameri National Park
This is not only a bird sanctuary but also a biodiversity hotspot. Birdwatchers can spot hornbills, woodpeckers, and various waterfowl species here.
Source: X
Located in Karnataka, Ranganathittu is one of the largest bird sanctuaries in the state. It is spread over 40 acres of land. For a picturesque view, the park is situated on the banks of the river Kaveri.