7 Christmas Nail Ideas To Elevate The Festive Spirit, Magical Snowflakes Touch, Presents, And More

Snowflakes and Santa's cap: Enter into the festive mood with this cute red and white colour nail art that features a touch of snowflakes and Santa's cap. 

Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram

Candy canes: Prohibited to indulge in sugar? Well! you can still fulfil your craving with this fancy candy cane nail art this Christmas season. 

Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram

Green cheer: Red colour screams Christmas but it's incomplete without pairing it up with the colour green. Add some green cheer to your festive mood.

Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram

Christmas present: An Xmas celebration without a present is even a Christmas? Try out this Christmas present theme nail art.

Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram

Holiday essentials: Unique and festive, this Christmas nail art portrays everything you'd need for the holidays.

Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram

Touch of Gingerbread: A Christmas nail idea for those who prefer to keep it lowkey. Play with fall colours and ensure to add Gingerbread to complete the festive spirit.

Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram

HoHoHO is coming to town: Saving the best for last, full-on Christmas theme nail art for the most wonderful time of the year. Bold yet festive.

Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram

