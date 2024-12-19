7 Christmas Nail Ideas To Elevate The Festive Spirit, Magical Snowflakes Touch, Presents, And More

Snowflakes and Santa's cap: Enter into the festive mood with this cute red and white colour nail art that features a touch of snowflakes and Santa's cap.
Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram
Candy canes: Prohibited to indulge in sugar? Well! you can still fulfil your craving with this fancy candy cane nail art this Christmas season.
Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram
Green cheer: Red colour screams Christmas but it's incomplete without pairing it up with the colour green. Add some green cheer to your festive mood.
Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram
Christmas present: An Xmas celebration without a present is even a Christmas? Try out this Christmas present theme nail art.
Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram
Holiday essentials: Unique and festive, this Christmas nail art portrays everything you'd need for the holidays.
Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram
Touch of Gingerbread: A Christmas nail idea for those who prefer to keep it lowkey. Play with fall colours and ensure to add Gingerbread to complete the festive spirit.
Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram
HoHoHO is coming to town: Saving the best for last, full-on Christmas theme nail art for the most wonderful time of the year. Bold yet festive.
Source: nailsbyrobinandnicky/Instagram