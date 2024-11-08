Republic Lifestyle Desk

7 Easy Indoor Workouts For Weight Loss

As Air Quality Index (AQI) worsen, here are some easy indoor workouts to keep your weight loss journey going.

Source: Pexels

Squats for the lower body areas. 

Source: Pexels

Plank is known as a core-strengthening exercise.

Source: Pexels

Lunges is another lower body exercise, it is a good exercise to maintain balance and core stability.

Source: Pexels

Try crunches if you want to work on your core. Crunches are best known as a core exercise which targets abdominal muscles.

Source: Pexels

Jumping Jacks are a great full-body exercise besides walking and running.

Source: Pexels

Jumping ropes are the easiest way to burn fat. It targets the leg, core and arms.

Source: Pexels

Push-ups are a go-to exercise for many who wish to tone the upper body. 

Source: Pexels

Besides all the other exercises, adding a kettlebell workout to your weight loss journey could spice up your routine.

Source: Pexels

Always remember that consistency is the key!

Source: Pexels