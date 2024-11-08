7 Easy Indoor Workouts For Weight Loss

As Air Quality Index (AQI) worsen, here are some easy indoor workouts to keep your weight loss journey going.
Squats for the lower body areas.
Plank is known as a core-strengthening exercise.
Lunges is another lower body exercise, it is a good exercise to maintain balance and core stability.
Try crunches if you want to work on your core. Crunches are best known as a core exercise which targets abdominal muscles.
Jumping Jacks are a great full-body exercise besides walking and running.
Jumping ropes are the easiest way to burn fat. It targets the leg, core and arms.
Push-ups are a go-to exercise for many who wish to tone the upper body.
Besides all the other exercises, adding a kettlebell workout to your weight loss journey could spice up your routine.
Always remember that consistency is the key!
