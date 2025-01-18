7 Fun Dance Workouts To Lose Stubborn Fat

Belly Dance involves muscle movement around the abdominal and pelvic area. This dance workout can help you quickly achieve a flat stomach.
Source: Pexels
Remember performing choreographed dance at school or church functions? A Line Dance is when a group of people dance in a repeated sequence together.
Source: Pexels
Jazzercise, as the name suggests, is a workout that combines resistance training with jazz dance.
Source: Pexels
Originating in the 15th century, Ballet Dance is a slow-moving dance form known for shaping the body despite its low impact. You’ll often notice that ballet dancers maintain good shape and form.
Source: Pexels
Workouts can be extra fun with partners, try Salsa Dance for an overall body exercise.
Source: Pexels
A popular dance workout, Zumba Dance, is a highly energetic dance form influenced by slightly Latin dance.
Source: Pexels
Pole dance involves dance and acrobatics. While often seen in clubs, it is also used as a mainstream fitness exercise.
Source: Pexels