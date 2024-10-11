7 National Parks In India You Must Visit Once In A Lifetime

Not only is India rich in culture and tradition, but it also offers lush green wildlife sanctuaries where many animals are well cared for under the supervision of experts and rangers.
Here are the top 7 safari destinations in India you must visit once in a lifetime:
Ranthambore National Park is located in Rajasthan. It is famous for its freely roaming tiger population.
Sundarbans National Park is shared by India and Bangladesh. The area is famous for preserving endangered species such as the estuarine crocodile and the Ganges River dolphin.
Kaziranga National Park is situated in Assam, India. The park is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses.
Bandhavgarh National Park is located in Madhya Pradesh. The park is famous for its highest concentration of tigers in all of India’s national parks.
Jim Corbett National Park is in Uttarakhand's Nainital. It is most famous for Bengal tigers, Indian wild elephants, and more.
Gir National Park situated in Gujarat, is a natural habitat of the Asiatic lions. In 1965, the park was declared a wildlife sanctuary to preserve lions.
Kanha National Park is another national park hotspot in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. You can spot tigers, jackals and wild pigs in Kanha Meadows.
Best time to visit: The best time to visit national parks is between October and May when the weather is dry and moderate, making it easier to spot animals and birds from a distance.
