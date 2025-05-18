7 Outstanding Nancy Tyagi Looks That Took Instagram By Storm
Fashion influencer, Nancy Tyagi, once again proved that dreams do come true as she graced Cannes 2025 in an impeccable shimmery gown. The self-designed ensemble features a burst of roses, a tribute to her love for florals.
Tyagi proves she's unstoppable as she arrives at a fashion event in Mumbai wearing a self-made gown with a flowing train.
Described by one fan as an ‘Egyptian goddess,’ Nancy Tyagi celebrates her success in another self-designed gown.
Tyagi's entry at Cannes 2024 in a voluminous pink tulle gown was every self-made girl's dream. The long pink gloves and minimal accessories blended seamlessly with the unforgettable look.
You may have often seen Tyagi only dazzling in Western ensembles, but her talent goes far beyond that. The fashion influencer stuns in a self-designed ethnic wear adorned with sequins, featuring a striking royal blue and gold colour combination.
Tyagi stuns for an event in a black saree featuring floral imprints, paired with a long-sleeved blouse.
Another standout from Cannes 2024, Nancy Tyagi’s ethnic look that took the internet by storm.