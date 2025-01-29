Republic Lifestyle Desk

Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Popular Chinese Proverbs That Can Change Your Life Forever

Chinese New Year 2025: January 29th marks the beginning of the much-awaited Chinese New Year 2025, which will continue till February 12th.

To commemorate the occasion of Chinese New Year 2025, let's have a look at some popular Chinese proverbs that can change your life forever.

"One cannot have both the fish and the bear’s paw.” - Gaozi

“Better to be a broken piece of jade than an intact piece of pottery.”

"A golden nest or a silver nest is not as good as one’s own doghouse.”

“When the old man from the frontier lost his horse, how could he have known it would be a blessing in disguise?” - Sai Weng 

“There is nothing difficult in the world as long as you set your mind to it.” 

