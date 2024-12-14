7 Reasons Why You Must Try Guava Leaf Tea

Guava in general has many health benefits, but if you do not like the fruit, indulge in the form of tea. Guava leaf tea is good for managing blood sugar levels.
Source: Pexels
Due to its antibacterial properties, it improves gut health and digestion.
Source: Pexels
Guava leaf tea can also help you to fight off seasonal viral infections.
Source: Pexels
Drinking Guava leaf tea can also improve skin texture, promoting skin health.
Source: Pexels
It also controls hair loss and prevents scalp infections and dandruff.
Source: Pexels
Guava leaf tea is good to savour in an empty stomach.
Source: Pexels
To make Guava leaf tea, boil the leaves in water for about 20 minutes. Let it cool down. Strain the tea before drinking.
Source: Pexels