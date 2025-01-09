Republic Lifestyle Desk

7 Things You Must Know Before Opting For IVF Treatment

Infertility is very common in recent times due to multiple reasons such as health conditions and lifestyle.

There are different types of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): Natural IVF, Conventional IVF, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), etc.

You need patience to start an IVF treatment because it is a time-consuming procedure.

Good sleeping habits can boost your IVF treatment procedures.

Prepare mentally for multiple-cycle treatment.

As per research, acupuncture can increase the success rate of IVF.

Eggs harvested are not equal to eggs fertilized.

