7 Things You Must Know Before Opting For IVF Treatment

Infertility is very common in recent times due to multiple reasons such as health conditions and lifestyle.
Source: Pexels
There are different types of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): Natural IVF, Conventional IVF, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), etc.
Source: Pexels
You need patience to start an IVF treatment because it is a time-consuming procedure.
Source: Pexels
Good sleeping habits can boost your IVF treatment procedures.
Source: Pexels
Prepare mentally for multiple-cycle treatment.
Source: Pexels
As per research, acupuncture can increase the success rate of IVF.
Source: Pexels
Eggs harvested are not equal to eggs fertilized.
Source: Pexels