7 Times 'Choti Bahu' Radhika Ambani Looked Glam In Traditional Indian Wears

Radhika Ambani dons traditional Indian wear in ivory and pink pastel colour for her friend's wedding. She looked stunning, pairing her outfit with Indian-style accessories.
Source: Instagram
In a pastel-coloured lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Choti Bahu Radhika Ambani dazzles at a friend's wedding.
Radhika Ambani chose to wear a Rani pink lehenga with intricate embroidery for her first Diwali celebration at Antilia.
With a sprinkle of royal blue and intricate craftsmanship details, Radhika Ambani looked stunning as she arrived for Isha Ambani's Garba Night in 2024.
Donning a rust-themed saree, Radhika Ambani arrives at her friend's wedding in a Sabyasachi creation. With her hair styled to the side, she wore green emerald jewelry, looking stunning.
Proving her love for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's creations, Radhika Ambani chose to wear the brand for her special day. She ensured to stun with heirloom jewelry.
