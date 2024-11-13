Republic Lifestyle Desk

7 Ways To Get Rid Of Dandruff In Cold Season

It is common to experience dry skin and flakes during cold winter months.

But tweaking a few simple steps in your hair care routine can keep dandruff at bay.

Ensure to use good quality shampoo.

Followed by a moisturizing conditioner.

Ensure to brush your hair regularly.

Apply scalp serum to boost your scalp skin and also calm inflammation. 

Follow a hair oiling ritual twice a week at least.

Stay hydrated and eat healthy.

Avoid washing your hair with excessive hot water.

Lastly, nourish your hair with a hair mask at least once a week.

