7 Ways To Get Rid Of Dandruff In Cold Season

It is common to experience dry skin and flakes during cold winter months.
But tweaking a few simple steps in your hair care routine can keep dandruff at bay.
Ensure to use good quality shampoo.
Followed by a moisturizing conditioner.
Ensure to brush your hair regularly.
Apply scalp serum to boost your scalp skin and also calm inflammation.
Follow a hair oiling ritual twice a week at least.
Stay hydrated and eat healthy.
Avoid washing your hair with excessive hot water.
Lastly, nourish your hair with a hair mask at least once a week.
