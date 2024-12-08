7 Ways To Sharpen Your Memory Before Exam

Ensure that you achieve 7-8 hours of sleep each day, as it helps your brain to restore and recall information.
Source: Pexels
Engage in group study, as this activity could help you to understand a subject more constructively, because of sharing ideas, and discussing concepts.
Source: Pexels
Use diagrams, visualizers etc. to recall any topic that you find difficult to remember.
Source: Pexels
Drink plenty of water to wash out toxins from your body, meanwhile improving your brain function and memory.
Source: Pexels
Do not over stress but also take breaks and relax! This could help you achieve more targets.
Source: Pexels
Teach what you learn, this activity will help you recollect things you have learned and also correct yourself for the mistakes you make.
Source: Pexels
Lastly, make sure to use the last minutes of exam weeks/hour to revise rather than studying fresh topics.
Source: Pexels