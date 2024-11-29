Republic Lifestyle Desk

8 Baby Boy Names That Shine With Kindness And Character: Which One Will You Choose?

– This is a short and a unique name that means dawn or sunrise.

Source: Freepik

- Unique is the name, unique is its meaning.

Source: Freepik

Arnav - The name means ocean or sea.

Source: Freepik

- The name Atharva is a great choice from our top 100 baby boy names. It means ‘the first Veda’ and is another name of Lord Ganesha.

Source: Freepik

Aakarsh - Your child will be center of attraction.

Source: Freepik

Aanan - Aanan is a different name, meaning appearance.

Source: Freepik

Advay - If you are looking for an uncommon name with sensible meaning, then Advay is a great choice for baby name. It means “unique”. 

Source: Freepik

 Next Story