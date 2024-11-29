8 Baby Boy Names That Shine With Kindness And Character: Which One Will You Choose?

– This is a short and a unique name that means dawn or sunrise.
- Unique is the name, unique is its meaning.
Arnav - The name means ocean or sea.
- The name Atharva is a great choice from our top 100 baby boy names. It means ‘the first Veda’ and is another name of Lord Ganesha.
Aakarsh - Your child will be center of attraction.
Aanan - Aanan is a different name, meaning appearance.
Advay - If you are looking for an uncommon name with sensible meaning, then Advay is a great choice for baby name. It means “unique”.
