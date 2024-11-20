8 Common Signs Of Vitamin And Mineral Deficiency You Must Know

What Is Vitamin And Mineral Deficiency?
It is called vitamin and mineral deficiency whenever your body doesn't get enough nutrients and stops functioning normally.
Source: Pexels
Brittle nails are a sign of vitamin and mineral deficiency.
Do you suddenly have a heavy hair fall? Chances are you're not getting enough nutrients.
As per Healthline, a diet lacking in Vitamin C can lead to bleeding gums.
The cause of red and white pumps on the skin “is still not fully understood, but they may appear when too much keratin is produced in hair follicles,” reports Healthline.
A low-nutrient diet can cause vision problems.
Studies show that low intake of riboflavin and pyridoxine can lead to scaly patches or dandruff-like skin.
Deficiencies in blood iron stores can cause Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS).
Cracks in the corner of the mouth, or ulcers around the area can indicate low vitamin and mineral deficiency.
Low vitamin and mineral deficiency will lead to several health issues. Be sure to increase your intake of nutrients by adding a variety of foods and supplements.
